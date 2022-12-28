Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.