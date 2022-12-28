Wedbush Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 73.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

NYSE CVNA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 214,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,632,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $710.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $240.58.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

