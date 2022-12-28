Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

WERN stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.