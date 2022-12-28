Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the November 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
PAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $15.73.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
