Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2212 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WTSHF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

