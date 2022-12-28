Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WTE opened at C$23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.00. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$21.59 and a twelve month high of C$37.70.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

