Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.70.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,806,188.

Several brokerages have commented on WCP. Raymond James cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.30.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.