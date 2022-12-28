WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $41.84 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.84 million and $700,534.85 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00403708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017952 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,859,440 coins and its circulating supply is 762,391,673 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

