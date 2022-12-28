WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $700,505.74

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.63 million and $700,505.74 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00400580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00030096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021581 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017962 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,871,740 coins and its circulating supply is 762,403,973 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

