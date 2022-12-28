William Blair Weighs in on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.8 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

