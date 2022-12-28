WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.19 and last traded at $85.19. Approximately 102,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 89,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $7,366,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

