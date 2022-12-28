Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,461.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of WF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

