W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 3.5%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.59. 7,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,971,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $780.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.20 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65,403 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.