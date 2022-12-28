Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the November 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of WYNMY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,830. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.
About Wynn Macau
