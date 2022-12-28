Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the November 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of WYNMY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,830. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

