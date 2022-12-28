Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of research firms have commented on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $42.30.

Insider Activity at Xencor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 364.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Xencor by 71.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

