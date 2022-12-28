Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 271,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 139,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$16.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also acquires 100% interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

