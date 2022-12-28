Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YOKEY remained flat at $36.40 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $38.02.
About Yokogawa Electric
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yokogawa Electric (YOKEY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.