Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YOKEY remained flat at $36.40 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation, Measuring Instruments, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

