YUSD Stablecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $218.12 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.12 million and approximately $203,048.12 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99893394 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $160,421.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

