Zambesigold Price Tops $0.56 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $62.48 million and $65,657.70 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

