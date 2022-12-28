Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) & Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Critical Analysis

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zenvia and Definitive Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 4 0 0 2.00 Definitive Healthcare 0 5 4 0 2.44

Zenvia currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 111.69%. Definitive Healthcare has a consensus price target of $19.11, suggesting a potential upside of 76.46%. Given Zenvia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -5.59% -3.71% -2.36% Definitive Healthcare -12.56% 0.69% 0.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Zenvia and Definitive Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $113.49 million 0.45 -$8.27 million ($0.25) -4.96 Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 6.85 -$51.02 million ($0.27) -40.11

Zenvia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zenvia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Zenvia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.