0x (ZRX) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, 0x has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $132.73 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $883.32 or 0.05313195 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00498856 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,913.96 or 0.29557448 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.