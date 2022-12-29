0xBitcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,933.13 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $71,933.13 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

