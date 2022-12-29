10,726 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $554.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.05%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.