14,335 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $1,141,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,042. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,670. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

