1,920 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $135.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

