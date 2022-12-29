423 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Bought by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Graham by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 13.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 10.8% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $592.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $622.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.07. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

