5,892 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $98.43.

