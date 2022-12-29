7Pixels Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $67.60 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $67.60 million and $33,976.35 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00025129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.17632363 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,438.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

