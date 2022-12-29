9,251 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

