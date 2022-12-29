abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
abrdn Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302. abrdn has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.
About abrdn
