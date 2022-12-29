Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Stock Price Down 34.4%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 34.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 1,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,286% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.