Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

ACOR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 279,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,233. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.