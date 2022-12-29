Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
ACOR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 279,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,233. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
