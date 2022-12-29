Adshares (ADS) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00007426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004360 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002569 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,851 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

