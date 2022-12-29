Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 270,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
