Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 270,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 815,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 56,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

