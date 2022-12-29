Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,130,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,132,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after buying an additional 568,343 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

RCI traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,104. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

