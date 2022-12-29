Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.00. 49,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,641. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

