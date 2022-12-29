Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.10 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,004,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

