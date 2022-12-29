Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 9,375 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 21,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $103.84. 5,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

