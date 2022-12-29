Affimed (AFMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) recently:

12/12/2022 – Affimed had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Affimed had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Affimed had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Affimed is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Affimed had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $8.00.

11/21/2022 – Affimed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2022 – Affimed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2022 – Affimed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 10,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

