AGNC Investment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 70,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 29,205 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 53,296 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 124,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 446,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.