Aion 1-Day Volume Hits $5.78 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $5.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00113097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00187182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00044326 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055686 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

