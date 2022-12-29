Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $49,710.24 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, William Richard White sold 20,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $796,400.00.

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 1,049,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

