Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.20 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $37.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00055870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007931 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003899 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,360,111,059 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,912,930 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

