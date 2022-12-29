Algorand Price Down 4% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $41.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007767 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003741 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,360,110,322 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,912,193 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

