Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

BABA opened at $87.20 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 218.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

