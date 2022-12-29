All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.20. 190,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,375,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

