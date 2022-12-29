Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.21

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.21 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 54.10 ($0.65), with a volume of 483,831 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The company has a market cap of £286.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,715.00.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

