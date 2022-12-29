Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,190. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.11 and its 200-day moving average is $257.87.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

