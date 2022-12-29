ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $35.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $454.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. Analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

