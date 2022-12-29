AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.03

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.03 and traded as high as $59.96. AMERCO shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 255,411 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AMERCO Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,667,833. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,667,833. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 324,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,324,948 shares of company stock valued at $76,866,691 in the last three months. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 85.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

